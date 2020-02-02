|
Kenny Freeman was celestially discharged on January 28, 2020 with his wife, Barbara and sons, Jon and Ben by his side. He is also survived by daughters-in-law, Cass and Nicole; his grandgirls, Peyton, Gracelyn, Annelise; soon to be born, Charlie and his best bud, Roger Morgan. Kenny was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy who served on the USS Intrepid. Funeral services at a later date entrusted to Donovan Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Memorial of Angels of which Kenny was the catalyst. Memorial of Angels 140 West Wilbeth Road, Akron, OH 44301. R.I.P. Wait for Us!
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020