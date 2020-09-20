, 70, passed away peacefully September 16, 2020. Kenny was born in West Virginia but called the greater Akron area home. As a 1968 graduate of Copley High School, Kenny went on to further his education at Wentworth Military Academy and subsequently The University of Akron. Kenny dutifully served others through his career in the healthcare industry, which began at Little Forest Medical Center in Akron, OH. After years of working with his family at Little Forest, he moved on to an EVS administrative position at Doctors Hospital in Massillon, OH. His love for the hospital and those he worked with daily, carried on for many years. A musician at heart, and long-time member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Kenny loved listening to classic rock and playing his guitars. He also adored spending time with his family and passed on his love for music to his three girls. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Sr. and Mildred; and brother, Martin. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Naomi; daughters, Grace (Dan) Nauss, Priscilla, and Faith (Andrew) O'Hara and grandson, Caleb. Friends may call Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. A graveside funeral will take place Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park, 3653 W. Market St., Akron with Rev. Isaac Van Epps officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required. Kenny's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Autumnwood Rehab in Rittman, OH, for their compassionate care and accommodations. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
(Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)