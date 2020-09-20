1/2
Kenneth E. Harrison Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
, 70, passed away peacefully September 16, 2020. Kenny was born in West Virginia but called the greater Akron area home. As a 1968 graduate of Copley High School, Kenny went on to further his education at Wentworth Military Academy and subsequently The University of Akron. Kenny dutifully served others through his career in the healthcare industry, which began at Little Forest Medical Center in Akron, OH. After years of working with his family at Little Forest, he moved on to an EVS administrative position at Doctors Hospital in Massillon, OH. His love for the hospital and those he worked with daily, carried on for many years. A musician at heart, and long-time member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Kenny loved listening to classic rock and playing his guitars. He also adored spending time with his family and passed on his love for music to his three girls. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Sr. and Mildred; and brother, Martin. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Naomi; daughters, Grace (Dan) Nauss, Priscilla, and Faith (Andrew) O'Hara and grandson, Caleb. Friends may call Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. A graveside funeral will take place Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park, 3653 W. Market St., Akron with Rev. Isaac Van Epps officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required. Kenny's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Autumnwood Rehab in Rittman, OH, for their compassionate care and accommodations. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved