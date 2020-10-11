Kenneth E. Jones, 81, of Akron, passed away on October 8, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on February 3, 1939. Kenny retired from RCA Rubber after 41 years of service. For the past 17 years, Kenny enjoyed his retirement with his family. He had several favorite TV programs and he loved listening to music. He had a great sense of humor and was quick with a joke. He was a talented handyman who could fix anything. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth O. Jones and Luella Mishler and son-in-law, Pat McKeivier. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 61 years, Betty; children, Martin Dean (Sherri) Jones, Maureen Jones, Kay (Tony) Rastetter, and Julie McKeivier; grandchildren, Tori (Robert) King, Brandi Jones (Johnnie Dillon), and Victor Lee Jones; and beloved cat, Tara Marie Jones. Per Kenny's wishes, cremation will take place and he will be laid to rest in West Virginia. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
