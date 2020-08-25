1/1
Kenneth Earl Paige Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Earl On Friday, August 21, 2020, Kenneth Earl Paige, Jr. passed away at age 59, after a long battle with lung cancer. Ken was born in Akron, Ohio to Kenneth and Barbara (Nicely) Paige. He was a 1979 graduate of Revere High School, attended the University of Akron, and was a veteran of the National Guard. Ken was known for his sense of humor, his great laugh and his love for his family. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching sports, particularly Ohio State University football. Ken was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Barbara; his brother, Dain (Wayne) and many special friends. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society and Visiting Nurse Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved