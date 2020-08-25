Kenneth Earl On Friday, August 21, 2020, Kenneth Earl Paige, Jr. passed away at age 59, after a long battle with lung cancer. Ken was born in Akron, Ohio to Kenneth and Barbara (Nicely) Paige. He was a 1979 graduate of Revere High School, attended the University of Akron, and was a veteran of the National Guard. Ken was known for his sense of humor, his great laugh and his love for his family. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching sports, particularly Ohio State University football. Ken was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Barbara; his brother, Dain (Wayne) and many special friends. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
and Visiting Nurse Hospice.