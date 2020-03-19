|
|
THEN AND NOW Kenneth Park Imlay II, 93, passed away on March 17, 2020. He was born April 16, 1926, in Akron to the late Kenneth and Maude Imlay. He retired from BF Goodrich after 43 years, and enjoyed cattle farming, hunting, and fishing. Ken was an avid reader of history. He honorably served in the U.S. Army during WWII with time spent in the European theater. Ken was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Antoinette (nee Trusky). He is survived by his daughter, Sandra (Samuel) Haramis; sons, Kenneth III (Daniel), and Brooks; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service for his immediate family only will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. A celebratory gathering will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Sandi's home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital in memory of Ken. Condolences, photos, and other memories can be shared with Ken's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 19, 2020