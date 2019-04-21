Kenneth J. Judge



Kenneth (Kenny) Judge died on Wednesday, April 17 from illness related to advanced dementia. He was 87 years old. He was born in Barberton, Ohio, and graduated from Barberton High School in 1949. He met his wife, Pattilou Kirk at The University of Akron, where he received his bachelor's in music education in 1953, and later returned to earn a Masters in Education in 1971.



For over 33 years, Kenny taught music in the Akron Public Schools with long term assignments at Betty Jane Elementary, Jennings Middle School, and Barrett Elementary. He retired from teaching in 1988 and volunteered with a number of organizations including Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, the Akron Blind Center, and the Akron Aeros. Kenny was also an active member of Firestone Park Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and was in the men's group.



Kenny played piano and trombone and was a long-time member of many local groups including the Goodyear Concert Band, the Akron Big Band, Akron Pops Orchestra. He enjoyed marching in local parades with the Akron Union Band (AFM Local 24.)



Kenny was preceded in death by his wife, Pattilou; his brother, Vincent "Vince", and his son, James "Jay". His surviving children, Laura "LA" Judge of Baltimore, Md., Kenneth "KC" Judge (and wife, Iris) of Mountain Home, N.C., and Susan of Akron, and grandsons, Geoffrey Hill of Boise, Idaho, and James R. Veenstra, of Wise, Va.



Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Firestone Park Presbyterian Church, 275 S. Firestone Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44314 with Rev. Frances Fischer officiating.



Friends may call one hour prior to service time. Burial to follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to The University of Akron Marching Band, The University of Akron, Akron, OH 44325.



The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Judge family. Messages and memories of Kenneth can be shared at schluppucakfh.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary