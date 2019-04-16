Home

Kenneth J. Knotts Obituary
Kenneth J. Knotts

Kenneth J. Knotts, Sr., age 87, of Canal Fulton, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his residence.

He was born August 3, 1931, in Horseshoe Run, W. Va., the son of the late George and Mabel (Lewis) Knotts.

Ken was a Korean War veteran serving in the Army. He retired from Brown & Graves Lumber in 1993 where he was a supervisor.

Ken is survived by his wife of 66 years, Annabel Knotts; two sons, Kenneth J. Knotts, Jr., Kevin J Knotts; two brothers, Harold Knotts, Allen Knotts; sister, Jane Cuthbertson; four grandchildren, one great-granddaughter.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. NW, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Les Peine officiating. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a .

Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-830-0148
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 16, 2019
