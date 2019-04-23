Home

KENNETH J. KUNZ

Kenneth J. Kunz

THEN AND NOW

Kenneth J. Kunz, age 77, passed away on April 20, 2019 after being diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) in 2017.

Beloved husband of 56 years of Vivian C. (nee Paradise); loving father of Denise Finch (James), Sheri Lapchynski (Mi chael), Kenneth J. Kunz (Laura), and Mark (Amy); dear papa of Alexandra Bryan (Steven), Samantha Peterson (Alex), Jake Lapchynski, Adam Finch, Kevin, Zachary, Brooke Finch, Jordan, Avalynn, Ethan, and Jaxon; step-grandfather of Kayla Lapchynski; great-grandfather of Emma and Charlee Bryan and Owen Peterson; step-great grandfather of Landon Brown; brother of Frank Kunc, Nancy Urban and Ken's twin, Kathleen Carnavale.

Mr. Kunz proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed aboard a ship what was present near Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

Ken's family would like to express their thanks and sincere appreciation to the doctors and nurses at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus and Akron General Medical Center for the care that was provided to Ken during his illness.

Friends may call at THE FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 WEST AUORORA RD. (OH RT 82), SAGAMORE HILLS FOR VISITA,TION ON WEDNESDAY FROM 3 to 7 p.m. Ken's funeral services will immediately follow at 7 p.m. Private family interment at All Saints Cemetery, Northfield, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested in his name to the Myelodysplastic Syndrome Foundation online at https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate or online at .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
