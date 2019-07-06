Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
TALLMADGE -- Kenneth J. Shoe, 66, passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2019. Born in Akron, he was a lifelong area resident, and a U.S. Navy veteran.

Ken lived his life loving and taking care of others. He would give the last dollar in his pocket to help someone who needed it. Ken loved God and his family, which included his AA family. He was proud to recently have received his 20-years sober medallion from AA.

Preceded in death by parents, James and Jean Shoe; brother, Richard Shoe; sister, Susan Shoe; nephew, Adam Johnson. He is survived by sister, Becky Lambert (Ivan); nieces, Terri Johnson and Tina Lambert; nephews, Scott, Andy and Aaron Lambert; several great-nieces and nephews.

Pastor Byron Burns and Pastor Brad Horner will conduct the service Tuesday, July 9th at 12 p.m. in The Memorial Chapel located at The Chapel in Akron 135 Fir Hill, Akron 44304. Friends may call two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Akron Area Intergroup Council of Alcoholics Anonymous at https://akronaa.org/shop/donations/donation/. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 6, 2019
