|
|
Kenneth passed away January 29, 2020. He was the son of the late Stephen J. and Gertrude M. Vitt. Ken graduated from Highland High School and received his Associate Degree in Electronic Technology from the University of Akron. He retired from Rockwell Automation. Ken proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Cuyahoga Falls. Ken is survived by his brother, Ralph (Rosemary) Vitt; niece, Catherine (Timothy) O'Toole; nephews, Stephen (Lori) Vitt, Joseph Vitt and Mark (Suzanne) Vitt. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6th at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls, where friends may call 10 - 11 a.m. Interment at Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020