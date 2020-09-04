Kenneth James Borovicka, 48, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on August 31, 2020. Kenny had a deep faith in the Lord and is now in His presence. Kenny is also now reunited with his father, Robert Borovicka. He will be dearly missed by his mother, Helen Borovicka; siblings Peggy Tyson, Joseph (Lynn) Borovicka, Edward (Elise) Borovicka, and Anna (Tim) Pence; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and a great-nephew. Per Kenny's wishes, private services were held for his family. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.