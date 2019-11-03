|
|
Kenneth James "Ken" Bunch, 58, of Brimfield passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 12, 1961, the son of James and Wilma Foster Bunch. He spent his career as a landscape developer and a truck driver. His greatest joy was being a wonderful father, grandfather and husband. Ken married his sweetheart, Carol Gallo on February 11, 1989. She'll miss him dearly, along with his daughters, Carrie, Leah and Emily; grandchildren, Myca, Caiden, Johnny, Lailey, and Silas; father, James; sisters, Debbie (Ken) Munyon and Lori (Barry) McGill; and many nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Wilma. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. A service will follow the calling hours at 7 p.m., with Pastor Mark Gallo officiating. Private Interment will take place at Restland Cemetery, 1333 Tallmadge Rd., Brimfield, OH 44240.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019