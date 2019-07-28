|
|
Kenneth James Krismanth
Kenneth James Krismanth, 51, died peacefully on July 21, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Ken was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth A. Krismanth, and most recently his beloved grandma, Ruth M. Williamson. Ken is survived by his wife, Lisa; daughters, Kate and Maddie; dog, Buck; mother, Barbara; sister, Kara Lea (Jim) Armstrong; in-laws, Ron Craig, Jim and Rae Lyn Craig, David and Traci Craig; nieces, Abigail, Alexandra and Alaina Craig; and, nephews, Jacob, William and Matthew Armstrong, Austin and Dakota Craig.
Ken loved his family with all his heart and would have done anything for his girls. Our hearts are broken.
There will be no calling hours or funeral; however, a celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date. To honor Ken, memorials may be made to The or Honor Flight Cleveland.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ashley Desmett and the wonderful and caring staff on the T-3 ICU floor at Summa (especially our favorite RN's).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019