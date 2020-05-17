Kenneth James McDaniel, 76, passed away May 8, peacefully at home with loved ones by his side in Fort Lauderdale, Florida after a long illness from pancreatic cancer. Ken was born January 11,1944 preceded in death by parents, Charles and Rusha McDaniel; brother, Paul McDaniel; sister, Pauline Johnson; Ken was retired from Scot pump in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Ken was also known to many as "UncleMac" was loved by many and loved to sing Karaoke. He will be dearly missed by his children, Michelle Young (Joseph) Kimberly Jordan, Christy McDaniel; grandchildren, Heather Harper, Brittany Jordan; great granddaughter, Kaylah Evans; sisters, Carolyn Frye, Carol Bry; several neices, nephews, cousins and; friends; also special friend, Linda Little. Per Ken's wishes cremation has taken place, a memorial celebration of Kenneth's life will be planned at a later date in Akron when gathering restrictions have been lifted.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store