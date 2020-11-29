1/1
Kenneth Kessel
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Kenneth Kessel (the man, the myth, the legend) of Stow, age 61, after a long battle with cancer. Ken was employed by Telcon, Inc. which we can never thank enough. Ken loved to golf with his daughters and his good friend George. He also loved the days riding his Harley and fishing. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Tracy Kessel of 35 years, daughters, Tina Kessel (Rob) of Portage Lakes and Brittany Kessel of Stow, granddaughters, Savannah and Kendall; mother, Betty Kessel; sisters, Marsha Paksi and Missy Tackett (Clarence) all of Streetsboro. He was preceded in death by his father, James Kessel. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life to follow at later date. The family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society in memory of Ken. Condolences and memories of Ken may be shared with his family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com. Until we meet again my dear, "I Love You A Bushel and A Peck"!



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
