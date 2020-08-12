1/
Kenneth L. Dague Sr.
1931 - 2020
Kenneth L. Dague Sr., age 89, passed away August 9, 2020. He was born in Barberton on June 7, 1931 to the late Max and Dorothy Dague and was a Kenmore graduate, class of 1949, and served in the U.S. Air Force as a Sergeant. Kenneth was a member of SAR, Hancock and Carnegie Canal Coalition, the American Legion, Eagles, and the Kenmore Historical Society. He enjoyed golfing and using his computer. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois Dague; son, Kenneth Dague Jr.; daughters, Kristine Snyder and Susan Wyley; and brother, Gordan Dague. He is survived by his children, Lawrence Dague, Lynne Keinath, and Kathleen Henry; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends WEDNESDAY, August 12, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Graveside Services with full military honors will be held THURSDAY, August 13 at 9:30 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- BARBERTON, (330) 745-3311.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
