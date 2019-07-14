|
|
Kenneth
"Kenny" L.
Francis
Kenneth "Kenny" L. Francis, 46, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 5, 2019.
Kenny's family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 17th from 5 to 7 p.m. with a time of sharing memories of Kenny at 7 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home. To view complete obit please visit, www.campfield-hickman-collier.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019