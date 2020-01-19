|
|
Kenneth L Hefner, "Hef", age 70, lost his battle with lung cancer on January 15, 2020. Kenny was born on April 20, 1949 in Akron, the son of the late Kenneth Lee and Maxine (nee French) Hefner. He graduated from Akron East High School in 1967. Kenny worked at General Tire and Monarch Rubber. His last stop was the City of Akron Parks Department, where he retired as a supervisor. Kenny loved all of the Cleveland Sports Teams and the Buckeyes. He coached little league baseball and basketball for the Goodyear Hgts. Youth Association. The thing he loved the most was spending time with his family. Other than his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Hefner. He leaves son, Kenneth (Heather) Hefner and his two grandchildren, Kenneth and Alyssa, all of Akron; his brother, Jack (Jackie) Hefner of Akron; and his former wife, Suzy, of Stow. Kenny will be greatly missed by his family and close friends. The family would like to thank his friends, who took the time to visit, it meant a lot to him. We would also like to thank the staff at Altercare in Brimfield for the excellent care they provided. Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Gary Smith will celebrate Kenny's life. Family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Thursday. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020