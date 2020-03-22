Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Leib
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Leib


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Leib Obituary
TOGETHER FOREVER Kenneth Leib, 84, of Green, went home to be with our Lord, March 19, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home. He was born May 19, 1935 in Akron, to the late Paul S. Leib and Klytia L. Snader Leib. Kenneth married the love of his life, Nina J. Leib, on April 27, 1957. She preceded him in death on January 14, 2017. Kenneth was also preceded in death by his brother, James Leib and sister, Pauline Julian. He is survived by his two children, John (Alice) Leib and Ginger (David) Miller. He was a treasured grandpa to Jennifer (Chris) Jones, Teanna Leib, and Michael (Mikayla) Chapman. He was also blessed with five great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sisters, Shirley Julian and Carol Starkey; brother, Glenn (Cheryl) Leib; brothers-in-law, Richard (Beverly) Nelsen, and Eric (Karen) Nelsen; sisters-in-law, Sharon Leib and Nancy Lounds; beloved and loyal fur baby, Susie Too; as well as many other loving family and friends. Kenneth was a United States Army Veteran, a member of Temple Baptist Church, the VFW Killian Road Post 8975, and the American Legion Post 888, Northlake, Illinois. He attended East High School and was retired from Owens Aluminum, as a carpenter/installer. Dad was such a kind and loving spirit. He was a father, grandfather, and friend that would go above and beyond for anyone in need. He was a true "family man." Our hearts are breaking, as we say goodbye, but we rest in the assurance that we will be together again. Love you, Daddy. Our family would like to express our deepest appreciation to everyone; family, friends, neighbors, and Summa Hospice for all the love and care given to dad. A special thank you to our cousin, Kelly Julian, for each and everything you do. Guests are welcome for visitation, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from noon until the time of service, beginning at 1:00 p.m., Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW. Mr. Kelly Julian officiating. Interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in Kenneth's name to: Summa Hospice Services, 444 N. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44310. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -