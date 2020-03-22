|
|
TOGETHER FOREVER Kenneth Leib, 84, of Green, went home to be with our Lord, March 19, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home. He was born May 19, 1935 in Akron, to the late Paul S. Leib and Klytia L. Snader Leib. Kenneth married the love of his life, Nina J. Leib, on April 27, 1957. She preceded him in death on January 14, 2017. Kenneth was also preceded in death by his brother, James Leib and sister, Pauline Julian. He is survived by his two children, John (Alice) Leib and Ginger (David) Miller. He was a treasured grandpa to Jennifer (Chris) Jones, Teanna Leib, and Michael (Mikayla) Chapman. He was also blessed with five great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sisters, Shirley Julian and Carol Starkey; brother, Glenn (Cheryl) Leib; brothers-in-law, Richard (Beverly) Nelsen, and Eric (Karen) Nelsen; sisters-in-law, Sharon Leib and Nancy Lounds; beloved and loyal fur baby, Susie Too; as well as many other loving family and friends. Kenneth was a United States Army Veteran, a member of Temple Baptist Church, the VFW Killian Road Post 8975, and the American Legion Post 888, Northlake, Illinois. He attended East High School and was retired from Owens Aluminum, as a carpenter/installer. Dad was such a kind and loving spirit. He was a father, grandfather, and friend that would go above and beyond for anyone in need. He was a true "family man." Our hearts are breaking, as we say goodbye, but we rest in the assurance that we will be together again. Love you, Daddy. Our family would like to express our deepest appreciation to everyone; family, friends, neighbors, and Summa Hospice for all the love and care given to dad. A special thank you to our cousin, Kelly Julian, for each and everything you do. Guests are welcome for visitation, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from noon until the time of service, beginning at 1:00 p.m., Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW. Mr. Kelly Julian officiating. Interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in Kenneth's name to: Summa Hospice Services, 444 N. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44310. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020