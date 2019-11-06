|
Kenneth Lyle Gates, age 82, went home to be with the Lord on November 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, after a short but brave battle with cancer. Born in Parkersburg, W. Va., to his beautiful mother, Lura Gates, he lived most of his life in the Akron area before moving to Hanoverton, Ohio after retirement. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Kenny built a lifelong career as a structural steel ornamental iron worker, and retired with 30 years of service from the Iron Workers Local Union 17 in Cleveland. He enjoyed horses and tinkering on his farm. Above all, Kenny's greatest joy was spending time with his family. Preceded in death by his mother; brothers, Samuel and William Gates; sisters, Helouise Gates, Lola DeMarco and Madelyn Brinkley, he is survived by his best friend and wife of 47 years, Paulette (Peck); daughters, Shannon Gates of Lisbon, Ohio and Tracy (Kenneth) Meffert of Atwater; brothers, Gerald and Paul Gates; and sister, Betty Firth. Family and friends will be received Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260, where Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 6, 2019