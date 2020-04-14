Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Lynn Rice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Lynn Rice Obituary
Kenneth Lynn Rice passed away on April 9, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 12 noon at Greenlawn Cemetery. An open viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Procession will form at 11 a.m. Friends may also visit at the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Condolences may be sent to 1081 Sanborn Dr., Akron, OH 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -