Kenneth Lynn Rice passed away on April 9, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 12 noon at Greenlawn Cemetery. An open viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Procession will form at 11 a.m. Friends may also visit at the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Condolences may be sent to 1081 Sanborn Dr., Akron, OH 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2020