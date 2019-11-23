Home

Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Kenneth M. Elton Obituary
NEW FRANKLIN -- Kenneth M. Elton, 86, passed away November 20, 2019 at The Gables of Green. Ken was born in Cuyahoga Falls and had been an area resident all his life where he retired from the Babcock and Wilcox Co. after 40 years of service. He was also a member of Valley Community Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Alice and William Stalder; and brothers, Billy Lewellyn and Leon Stalder; He is survived by his loving wife, Ina F (Culbertson); daughters, Jody Elton, Kim Herston, Kelly (Robert) Knapp and Tracy Ocepek; grandchildren, Ashton, Tyler, Kyle, Jonathon and Kylie; great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Caleb; and sister Cheryl (Bill) Jenkins. The family wishes to thank The Gable of Green family for their loving care. Calling Hours will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Mark Archer officiating. Private Family Burial on Tuesday at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or Valley Community Church, P.O. Box 1213, Norton, OH 44203. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
