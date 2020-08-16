1/1
Kenneth M. Gowdy
1946 - 2020
Kenneth M. Gowdy, 73, of Atwater, passed away March 29th of cancer. He was born August 19th, 1946 to Edwin and Justine Gowdy and grew up in Ravenna. In retirement Ken was an accomplished woodworker. He also loved restoring classic old cars including his 1965 Chevy Impala and especially his 1965 Corvette convertible. Ken was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard, Marvin and Vincent. He is survived by his son, Richard (Tabatha Preston); granddaughter, Annabella; and stepgrandchildren, Hailee, Thomas and Lea Gibson. Ken is also survived by his wife, Autumn and stepdaughter, Carly (Jason Anderson in Mississippi). Survivors also include his brother, James Gowdy of Cuyahoga Falls, sisters Rita (Wayne Wise, Ravenna), Mary Smerick and Donna (Glen Hoover) both of Ft. Myers, Florida and many nieces and nephews.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
