E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home
2165 E. 89th St
Cleveland, OH 44106
216-791-0770
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
8869 Cedar Ave.
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
8869 Cedar Ave.
Kenneth M. Laster

Kenneth M. Laster, age 64, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019.

Beloved husband for 36 years of Linda; cherished father of Karlton and Kelli; dear uncle of Melody and loved by many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Proud Army Veteran.

Family Hour Monday, March 11th, 10:30 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 8869 Cedar Ave., Cleveland, OH, followed by Memorial service at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to the E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home, 2165 E. 89th St., Cleveland, OH 44106. www.efboyd.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
