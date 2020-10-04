Kenneth Martin Miklos, 68 years old, passed away unexpectedly on September 27, 2020 at Liberty Residence in Wadsworth, Ohio. Ken was born in Barberton, Ohio on August 30, 1952. Ken was predeceased by parents, Clara and Andrew Miklos and brother, Jim Miklos. He is survived by loving son, Matthew Miklos (Kailie); brother, Andrew Miklos (Yvonne); brother, Michael Miklos (Barbara), and former wife, Beth Miklos. Ken graduated from Barberton High School. Following graduation, he worked in the Rubber Industry and a huge part of his life was when he joined the Wadsworth Fire Department and served for 20+ years where he retired from. He married Beth Miklos in 1973. He enjoyed being a part of the Wadsworth Fire Department, riding his gold-wing and traveling with friends, going to the River on his house boat, The Matty-Jay, spending time with his son, gardening and watching his dog, Tank play. Ken's favorite pastime was being able to make others laugh and reminiscing about his past life with friends, Beth and his son. Per his request, cremation has taken place. A small service in remembrance will be held on Tuesday, October 6th 2020, at 2 p.m. at Adams and Mason Funeral Home at 791 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio, 44305. Those who wish to remember or honor Ken in a special way can make donations or gifts in his memory to the Wadsworth Fire and EMS department. The family wishes to have no flower arrangements sent to the Funeral Home.







