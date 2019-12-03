|
Kenneth Mullins, of Doylestown, passed away November 14, 2019. Born in Morris Creek, WV on June 22, 1935, he grew up in Ravenswood, WV until joining the Navy and then later moving to Cleveland to find work as a welder. He worked as a maintenance welder at Chrysler Twinsburg Stamping plant until he retired in 2003. In 1976 he bought nine acres and moved to Wadsworth. He enjoyed gardening on his land, growing multiple varieties of plants and trees. He loved to share his harvest with family and friends. He was a quiet, soft spoken man who would always help a neighbor in need. Dad was always working on a car, whether to make sure a loved one was safe or to fix something up with a new coat of paint. He loved cars and motors and always loved to hit the gas! He will always be loved, missed and remembered by those that loved him most. His spirit is now at peace and that is something he so deserved. A Celebration of his Life will be hosted by his daughter, Joyce King and Granddaughter, Brandy Kocisko-Mullet on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Banquet Hall of Wadsworth Eagles, 9953 Rittman Road, Wadsworth, OH. Friends are welcome to attend.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019