Kenneth Myers Jr. (Bud)
Kenneth Myers Jr. (Bud), 78, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed June 8, 2019.
Born July 12, 1941 in Akron, Ohio to Kenneth Myers, Sr. and Mildred Myers, Ken served nine years in the Army and was employed 32 years at GM. He retired to Florida in 1999. Prior years Ken enjoyed boating--a big part of their lives--he enjoyed friends, relatives, V.F.W., casinos and fishing.
Survivors: wife, Bobbi; mother, Mildred; sister, Marge Feller; daughter, Monica; grandchildren, Patrick and Mary; stepson, Cliff Halliwill; stepgrandchildren, C.J. and Shane.
Memorial Service July 12 at Rittman National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019