Kenneth P. Sibila, age 68, went to his eternal resting place on September 23, 2019. His wishes were to be cremated. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on October 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at SS Philip and James Catholic Church 412 High St NE, Canal Fulton, OH, Fr. Kevin McCaffrey celebrant. Burial with military honors in the church cemetery. In lieu of flower donations can be made to the , the Humane Society Suncoast, 6781 San Casa Dr., Englewood, Florida 34224 or Tidewell Hospice- tidewellhospice.org. For complete obituary please visit www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com. Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2019