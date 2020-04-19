Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Kenneth Philip Schilling


1941 - 2020
Kenneth Philip Schilling Obituary
Kenneth P. Schilling, 78, of New Franklin, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born September 25, 1941 in Clinton to the late Peter and Anna Schilling and had been an area resident all of his life. Kenny retired in 2002 from McCourt Construction after 42 years of service and was a proud Army veteran having served in Cam Rahn Bay, Vietnam. He was a member of Valley Community Church, Ohio Operators Union 18, the Eagles and Barberton Liedertafel where he refined his "Karaoke Kenny" persona. Kenny loved hanging out at Dream Lake, karaoke and spending time with family and good friends. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie (Hensel); wife, Margie (Johnson); brothers, Peter Schilling and Richard Schilling. Kenny is survived by his daughter, Angel and son-in-law, Bill Putnam; special friend, Charlotte Creel; brothers, Robert (Gale) Schilling, John (Nancy) Schilling; sisters, Shirley Fites, Elizabeth Swisher; sisters-in-law, Linda J. Schilling, Linda R. Schilling; many nieces and nephews. Private services were held for the family with burial at Manchester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kenny's name can be made to Valley Community Church, PO Box 1213, Norton, OH 44203 or the Ohio Veterans Memorial Park, P.O. Box 3, Clinton, OH 44216. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
