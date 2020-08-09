Kenneth R Ball, age 82, met his Savior, face to face, on August 3, 2020. Kenneth was born April 27, 1938 in Coventry Township to James Frank and Emma Francis Ball (nee Randolph). He lived his entire life in the Akron area. Kenneth was a skilled machinist and retired from Gauer Mold & Machine in Tallmadge. He was also a veteran of the United States Navy, having served his country during the Vietnam War. He was a lover of our country and took great pride in his honorable service to its citizens. Kenneth was a father first, and that will be his legacy. He was preceded in death by son, Kevin Lee Ball and is survived by sons, Kenneth R Ball II, Terry R Smith, and daughter, Sherri R Robertson (Smith). Kenneth is also survived by ex-wife and very special friend, Barbara J Ball (nee Camp). They were married for 33 years and remained close friends until his death. Barbara was the bedrock in Kenneth's life. He always relied on her for support and companionship. Barbara was a tremendous caretaker for Kenneth as he fought his last bout with cancer. Her faithfulness led Kenneth to a return to his trust in Jesus Christ. This fact allows family and friends to have the ultimate confidence that Kenneth is now experiencing the greatest joy and peace that one can find. Kenneth was one of twelve siblings. He is survived by brothers, Dallas and Robert Ball and sister, Diane Luthie. Gone before him were sisters, Beulah Morris, Bonnie Hollendorfer, Helen Cahoon , Betty Booker, Edna Jackson, Norma Lamtman; brothers, Donnie and Harry Ball. Kenneth is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Services will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery where his earthly vessel will be laid to rest. Date and times will be announced to family and friends when they are confirmed. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com