Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Christ Community Chapel
750 W. Streetsboro St.
Hudson, OH
View Map
Kenneth R. Fenster

Kenneth R. Fenster Obituary
Kenneth R. Fenster STOW -- Kenneth Robert Fenster went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in his home surrounded by his wife and loving family. He had lived a remarkable life of faith and integrity and will be missed by all who had the privilege to know him. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gail; children, Elisabeth (Richard) Hill, Kenneth Mark (Karen) Fenster, Natalie (John) French; grandchildren, Sophia, Chase, and Laura Hill, Stetson and Carter Fenster, Sara and Jacob French; and younger brother, Steven. Pastor Jim Colledge will conduct a celebration of life service Tuesday 5 p.m. at Christ Community Chapel, 750 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson, 44236. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobility Worldwide OH-Stow. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
