Ken Hines, 82, went home to be with his Lord on October 3, 2020. Born in Akron, Ken graduated from East High School in 1956 and attended the University of Akron studying Business. After working for General Tire for 28 years, Ken started Certified Custodial Services, retiring in 2000. Ken served 4 years with the Ohio National Guard. A devoted husband of 41 years and father to eight children, Ken had a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed cooking, grilling, fishing, sports and watching classic Western movies. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. He was a member of Maranatha Bible Church and the Masonic Star Lodge #187 in Cuyahoga Falls. Ken was preceded in death by infant son, Kenneth Robert, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Terry Lea (nee Moore); children, Jay (Teresa), Jon (Natalya), Matthew, David, and John Hines, Kristen Brown, Melissa (Mike) Bonace, Barbara (Ed) Hines-Kennedy; nephew, Jeffrey Lee; nieces, Kathy (Paul) Scott, Jerry (Steve) Serva; and many loving grandchildren. The Family would like to give special thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice-Fairlawn for their excellent in-home care. A private family service was held and interment has taken place at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Kenneth's name to the Maranatha Bible Church, 1424 Killian Road, Akron, Ohio 44312. Please keep the entire Hines family in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com
