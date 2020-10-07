1/1
Kenneth R. Myers
STOW -- Kenneth R. Myers, 84, died October 2, 2020. Born in Akron, he was a resident of Stow since 1962, and a U.S. Navy veteran. Kenneth had been employed with Firestone Tire and Rubber Company in the police department, retiring in 1998 after 34 years of service. He was a member of Stow Alliance Fellowship Church. Kenneth enjoyed carving passionately and was a member of several local carving clubs, he was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan. Preceded in death by the love of his life, Deloris, he is survived by his current wife, Wanda Cross-Myers; daughter, Mindy (David) Sigman; son, David (April) Myers; grandchildren, Christopher (Beth) Sigman, Joshua (Whitney) Myers, Corrine (Brandon) Salter, Jonathan (Brittney) Sigman, Amanda (Bud) Klein, Brendan (Kalee) Myers, Seth (Jessica) Myers; great-grandchildren, Ava, Kaila, Lilly, Kierra, Charlotte, Evelynn, Adalyn; brother, Donald (Janet) Myers. Private services have taken place. Burial Hillside Memorial Park. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Stow Alliance Fellowship Church, 4460 Stow Road, Stow, OH 44224. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
