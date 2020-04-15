|
TOGETHER AGAIN Kenneth "Ken" Ray Cline, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Ken was born to Paul and Blanche Cline on October 28, 1935 in Graysville, Ohio. He graduated from Graysville High School in 1953 and then went on to serve as a Sergeant in the United States Army from 1953 until his honorable discharge in 1956. After moving to Akron, Ohio and beginning his career at Ohio Bell, a pretty telephone operator named Cathy caught his eye in the cafeteria one day. The young couple wed on September 13, 1958. Ken and Cathy raised three kids together and were overjoyed each time the family grew with the addition of an in-law or a grandchild. As a devoted Christian, Ken proudly served as an ordained deacon at Green Baptist Church. He was a man who led his life as an example for others. For his earthly career, Ken worked at AT&T Ohio and retired after 33 years. He was able to put his intellect to good use there when repairing transmission towers. He could even explain transmissions to a layperson with startling clarity. Those who knew Ken will tell you that he always had a joke to crack, followed up with a wry grin. Growing up on a farm taught him to appreciate horticulture and he kept a garden for most of his life. He was loyal, as evidenced by remaining a fan of the Cleveland Indians-no matter what they did to spoil their chances of winning the World Series. But most importantly, Ken was the epitome of a hardworking family man who did whatever he could for those he loved. His family was the source of his pride (especially his grandchildren). Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Blanche Cline; his cherished wife of 55 beautiful years, Catherine Cline; and his eldest son, David Cline. He is survived by his children, Cheryl and John Apazeller, Michael and Linda Cline; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Apazeller and Bruce Gillig, Sara Apazeller, Michael Cline, Jr.; sister, Barbara Flinn; aunt, June Mobberly; sister-in-law, Patricia Myers; brother-in-law, Thomas Myers; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A private service will be held for the family at Newcomer Funeral Home, and Ken will be laid to rest at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Foundation Fighting Blindness. Donations can be submitted online at donate.fightingblindness.org/webdonation or mailed to P.O. Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297-5740. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 15, 2020