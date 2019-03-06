|
|
Kenneth
Richard Riley
STOW -- Kenneth R. Riley, 83, passed away March 4, 2019. Born in Akron, he was a lifelong area resident, and had been employed as a truck driver with Reiter Dairy, retiring after more than 20 years of service.
Kenneth enjoyed watching baseball and football, and playing Silver League Softball.
Preceded in death by his wife, MaryLou, he is survived by sons, Jeffrey and Michael Riley; daughter, Tracy Moffitt; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brothers, Jack and Jim; sisters, Ruth and Catherine.
Service will be held Friday, 5 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call from 3 p.m. until service time. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Mac's Mission in lieu of flowers to help support his granddaughters' passion in helping animals. www.Macsmission.org
(REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 6, 2019