Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Richard Riley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth Richard Riley Obituary
Kenneth

Richard Riley

STOW -- Kenneth R. Riley, 83, passed away March 4, 2019. Born in Akron, he was a lifelong area resident, and had been employed as a truck driver with Reiter Dairy, retiring after more than 20 years of service.

Kenneth enjoyed watching baseball and football, and playing Silver League Softball.

Preceded in death by his wife, MaryLou, he is survived by sons, Jeffrey and Michael Riley; daughter, Tracy Moffitt; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brothers, Jack and Jim; sisters, Ruth and Catherine.

Service will be held Friday, 5 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call from 3 p.m. until service time. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Mac's Mission in lieu of flowers to help support his granddaughters' passion in helping animals. www.Macsmission.org

(REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now