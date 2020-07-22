1/1
Kenneth Richard Rogers
1941 - 2020
Kenneth Richard Rogers, age 78, passed away July 18, 2020. He was born on August 27, 1941 to the late Thomas and Adeline (nee: Harrison) Rogers. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack and Tuney; sisters, Loretta and Ruth Ken is survived by his children, Darlene Rogers, Christina Greathouse, Michael (Amy) Rogers, and Thomas "Butch" (Tabitha) Rogers; grandchildren, Gabriel (Julia), Andrew, Jayden, Morgan, Blake, Jonny (Hannah), Samuel, Hanna, Isaiah, Bethany and Malachi; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Macy and Declan; sister, Margaret "Peggy"; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held, SATURDAY, July 25, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 1376 High Street, Wadsworth. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- WADSWORTH (330) 335-3311.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
