Akron Beacon Journal
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Kenneth Roy Batchelder


1946 - 2020
THEN AND NOW AZC Kenneth Roy Batchelder, age 73, passed away after a long illness at his home in Barberton, Ohio, on January 1, 2020. He was the eldest of 4 children born to Roy K. and Theresa Hooper Batchelder. Ken was born in Malone, NY on February 19, 1946. Ken graduated from Franklin Academy in 1963, and then joined the U.S. Navy. A twice divorcee, he retired from the U.S. Navy after 21 years of service, and after earning the rank of Chief. Ken leaves behind his mother, Theresa; children Tina Marie Batchelder-Ferguson of Barberton, OH, Autumn (Chris) Batchelder-Sullivan, and Brant Batchelder, all of Jacksonville, FL; step-son Leon Dean; 3 grandsons Preston, Luke and Logan; brother Ralph (Kathleen) Batchelder of Malone, NY; sisters Lynn Bassett of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Gloria Maxwell of Greenfield, MA; many nieces and nephews. He was met by his father Roy Batchelder, daughter Nicole Renee Batchelder-Tackett, son-in-law Keith Tackett, and brothers-in-law Bruce Maxwell and Carlton Bassett. Special thanks are extended to Ken's grandson, Preston Carter, for allowing your mother to take care of Grandpa Ken in his time of need. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be no services. To leave a message for Ken's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
