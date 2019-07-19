Kenneth "Jack" Schwietz



Kenneth "Jack" Schwietz, a resident of Siren, WI and Hudson, OH, passed away at the age of 93 on July 15, 2019. A veteran of WWII, Jack was a Navy pilot. He loved his country and his flag. He had a lifelong career in the tire industry working in Akron, OH, Pennsylvania, Canada and Mexico. He traveled to many countries for his work. He enjoyed people and told many entertaining jokes. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth (nee Strom) and Frank Schwietz; first wife, Carol and brothers Bill and Jim. Jack is survived by his wife, Mary (nee Mehle); children, Jennifer Flauto, Jeanne Heneman, John, James and Jeff Schwietz; many grandchildren and a brother, Eugene Schwietz. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 East Main Street (On The Square), Hudson, OH (330) 650-4181, where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. www.johnsonromito.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 19, 2019