Kenneth (Kenny) Smith, 65, passed away November 19, 2020. He was a resident of Continuing Healthcare of Cuyahoga Falls. Kenny was an avid bird watcher and animal lover. His favorite bird was the Hummingbird, and he loved to watch them for hours. Kenny was a wealth of knowledge about animals and could tell you anything you wanted to know about any furry or feathered creature. He loved to dance, especially to Michael Jackson, his favorite artist. He also enjoyed country music, and traveled to Nashville to attend the Grand Ole Opry. Ken enjoyed movies, bowling, and telling funny stories to his family. He was employed by Rockne's Restaurant for 25 years, where he seldom missed a day and made many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony (Tony) and Winifred (Winnie) Smith, and his longtime companion, Carol Franklin. He is survived by his siblings, Tony (Lisa) Smith of Cuyahoga Falls, Barbara (Kenny) Karr of Akron, David (Lori) Smith of Mansfield, and Christine Petroff of Silver Lake; brother-in-law, David Petroff; nieces and nephews: Stephanie (Matt) Weiss, Jeff (Erika) Smith, Lauren (Ana) Smith, Natalie (Ben) Sheppard, Tim (Stacy) Smith, Dan (Laura) Smith, Isabella Petroff; and 10 great nieces and nephews. Due to current circumstances, a private service will take place at a later date. Donations can be made to The Humane Society, One of a Kind Pets, or a charity of your choice
.