Kenneth Stacy
BARBERTON -- Kenneth Stacy, 78, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 following a brief illness at the Windsor House Health Care Center. He is survived by his daughter, Alina (Stacy) Federspiel; his son, Kenny Stacy; his brother, Curtis Stacy; six grandchildren and many close friends.
His final years were devoted to caring for the love of his life, Wilma June Getz, who recently preceded him in death. He was generous, affectionate, and kind and will be dearly missed. He passed away peacefully with Alina at his side.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Akron-Canton Church of Christ at 2597 S Arlington Rd. in Akron at 4:30 p.m. TODAY, April 14th. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit, www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2019