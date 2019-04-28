Kenneth Ulrich Avery



Kenneth Ulrich Avery, age 90, went to be in the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, the afternoon of Thursday, April 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.



Ken was born in Wellington, Ohio on February 7, 1929 to Kenneth and Lydia (Hege) Avery and grew up in a loving, Christian family along with his brothers and sister.



He married the love of his life, Janis (Balmer), on September 7, 1952 and they raised five wonderful sons together.



Ken served in the army from 1951-1953 in occupied Germany at the end of World War II.



He was a landscape architect first working for the city of Cleveland, Ohio and then as the Chief Landscape Architect for the Akron Metroparks.



Actively serving in his church as a teacher and home church leader, Ken also led in his community by serving on the Hinckley Zoning Board in the 1960's and early 70's.



He loved spending time outdoors tinkering in the yard. Ken could often be heard speaking words of wisdom to his grandchildren hoping to encourage them and leave a positive impact on their lives. He also loved being the chief taste tester of his wife's delicious cooking and baking.



Ken is survived by his wife, Janis, of 67 years; their five sons, Mark (Valerie) of Medina, Ohio, Brian of Lone Pine, California, Kurt (Aimee) of Centerville, Ohio, Stephen (Wendy) of Canfield, Ohio, Matthew (Mary) of Stow, Ohio; grandchildren, Erin, Jordan, Alison, Tyler, Travis, Joshua, Alisha, Luke, Austin, Jonny, Sarah, Clayton; 20 great-grandchildren, brothers, Lester (Smokey), Peter (Delores); sister, Esther (Bernie) Windmiller; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter's husband, Joshua Kapsar; and grandson, Nicholas with whom he has been anxious to be reunited with.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Friends and family may call at Roberts Funeral Home, 9560 Acme Rd., Seville, Ohio 44273 from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1 with burial to follow at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.



A celebration of Ken's life will be held Saturday, May 4, 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Medina, 3646 Medina Road, Medina, Ohio 44256.