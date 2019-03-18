|
Kenneth W. Redfern
STOW -- Kenneth W. Redfern, 74, passed away March 13, 2019.
Mass of the Christian Burial Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls 44221, where family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:30 a.m. until service time. Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lucky Star Cavalier Rescue, P.O. Box 7054, Carmel, CA 93921.
A more complete obituary may be seen at www.redmonfuneralhome.com. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 18, 2019