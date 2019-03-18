Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Eugene Catholic Church
1821 Munroe Falls Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Eugene Catholic Church
1821 Munroe Falls Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Kenneth W. Redfern

Kenneth W. Redfern Obituary
Kenneth W. Redfern

STOW -- Kenneth W. Redfern, 74, passed away March 13, 2019.

Mass of the Christian Burial Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls 44221, where family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:30 a.m. until service time. Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lucky Star Cavalier Rescue, P.O. Box 7054, Carmel, CA 93921.

A more complete obituary may be seen at www.redmonfuneralhome.com. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 18, 2019
