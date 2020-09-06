1/1
Kent E. Taylor
STOW -- Kent E. Taylor, 77, died September 4, 2020. Born in Akron, he had lived in Stow since 1969 and was a graduate of Kent State University, where he was a member of Delta Upsilon. Kent had been employed as a teacher at Northampton Elementary School, and retired after 30 years of service. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mildred Taylor and nephew, Scott Taylor, he is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jane; son, Chip (Diane) Taylor; daughter, Julie (Mitch) Given; 5 grandchildren, Jessica and Daniel Taylor, Taylor, Meredith and Garrett Given; brother, Robert (Judy) Taylor and nephew, Rob (Colette) Taylor. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Ste. E. Uniontown 44685, or the Alzheimer's Association, 70 W. Streetsboro St., # 201, Hudson 44236. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
