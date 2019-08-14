|
Kenya Monique Prade, 34, of Carrollton, Texas passed away after an extended illness on July 22, 2019. She was born on January 7, 1985 in Akron, Ohio to Dr. Margo Prade and Douglas Prade.
Beginning tumbling/gymnastics at age 6, she advanced to become highly competitive, winning events at National USA Gymnastics meets along with friends and teammates Courtney and Nicole Ponder. Her athleticism was further availed as a high school cheerleader.
Kenya graduated from John R. Buchtel High School in 2003. Attending Kent State University College of Nursing, she earned a Bachelor of Science-Nursing Degree. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Mu Honorary Nursing Society. She also earned her Master of Science-Nursing-Women's Health from The University of Cincinnati. She was employed as a Clinical Support Analyst, an OB-GYN Nurse Practitioner and Women's Health Practitioner in Atlanta and last worked for Concentra in Dallas, Texas. She was also a Brand Promoter for Le-Vel and a 40K VIP (Thrive Princess).
Kenya was full of life, loved her children dearly, supporting them in their interests and activities. She lived in abundance, enjoying travel with family and friends and dining with them at fine restaurants.
Kenya was preceded in death by her mother, Doctor Margo Prade; grandmothers, Lillie Mae Hendricks and Gertrude Prade; brother, Prescott Prade; uncle, James Drake. Kenya leaves to cherish her memory, loving father, Douglas Prade; daughter, Keilyn Pittman; son, Kamden Prade; sisters, Sahara Prade, Las Vegas, NV and Jasmine Jones Columbus, OH; a host of relatives and friends. Special thanks to Leighsa Gibson, Flower Mound, TX.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Arlington Church of God, 539 S. Arlington Street, Akron, Ohio, 44306. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a trust that has been set up at Chase Bank in Kenya M. Prade's name for her children. Please send condolences to: The Prade Family, P.O. Box 8103, Akron, Ohio, 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 14, 2019