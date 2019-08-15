Home

Arlington Church of God
539 S Arlington St
Akron, OH 44306
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Arlington Church of God
539 S. Arlington Street
Akron, OH
Kenya Monique Prade


1985 - 2019
Kenya Monique Prade Kenya Monique Prade, 34, of Carrollton, Texas passed away after an extended illness on July 22, 2019. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Arlington Church of God, 539 S. Arlington Street, Akron, Ohio, 44306. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a trust that has been set up at Chase Bank in Kenya M. Prade's name for her children. Please send condolences to: The Prade Family, P.O. Box 8103, Akron, Ohio, 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
