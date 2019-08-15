|
Kenya Monique Prade Kenya Monique Prade, 34, of Carrollton, Texas passed away after an extended illness on July 22, 2019. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Arlington Church of God, 539 S. Arlington Street, Akron, Ohio, 44306. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a trust that has been set up at Chase Bank in Kenya M. Prade's name for her children. Please send condolences to: The Prade Family, P.O. Box 8103, Akron, Ohio, 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 15, 2019