Kenyoun M McCowan-McMillan, 15, transitioned to eternal life on July 2, 2020. He was born in Akron, Ohio on December 21, 2004 to parents, Kelly McMillan and Kenyoun McCowan. Kenyoun attended Ellet High School where he was known for his friendly, loving and humorous personality; along with a smile to light up the room. Kenyoun was so full of life and was always laughing. He loved his family, friends, and video game. He was very family orientated, full of love and determination. He will also be remembered for his ferocious appetite. Although Kenyoun's passing has left those close to him with a void that we can never fill. We have some comfort knowing that he is resting in the arms of our heavenly father and his loved ones that departed prior to him. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Curtis McMillan; great-grandmothers, Maddie McMillan, Imogene (Curry) Singleton; great-grandfathers, Chester McMillan, Wade Worley, and Watson Singleton; uncles, Rodney Wright, Reginald "Red" Edwards, Fredrick and Peter Curry, and James Davis Walters. Kenyoun is survived by his parents, Kelly (James) McMillan and Kenyoun McCowan, and bonus father, Paris (Jade) Worley; step-father, Najee Martin; great grandmother, Cassandra Saunders; grandparents, Denise and Henry Garcia, Sharon Wiggins, Deylce and Victor Wright; siblings, Denise, Revel, Travel, LaVel and James McMillan, Aaliyah and Paris Worley, Anthony and Dylan Ryan; aunts and uncles, Angel (Troy) Jackson, Melody McMillan, Alicia and Ashley Garcia, Feiren Buck, Teneeka Patterson, RaShawn McCowan, Jordan Wright, Morgan, Ashley, and Jon Taylor, Lorran and Paris Worley; special cousin, Mikha Reid; special friends, D'Jour Fortson, DeMyren Franklin, Tanea, and Rae-Ahna; special teacher, Ms. Erin Simonetti at Ellet high school. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives to cherish his memory. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place Friday, July 17 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306. Condolences may be sent to 190 Harter Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44305. Due to Covid-19 we are asking that everyone practice social distancing and wear your mask at all times.