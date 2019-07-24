Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wedgewood United Methodist Church
2350 Wedgewood Dr.
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Wedgewood United Methodist Church
2350 Wedgewood Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kerrol Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kerrol J. Claus Graham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kerrol J. Claus Graham Obituary
Kerrol J. Claus Graham (Brown)

Kerrol J. Claus Graham, 83, passed away July 21, 2019. She was born in Akron to the late Wilbur and Bernece (Humrighouse) Brown and was a graduate of Central High School.

Kerrol worked at L.A. Seikel, Attorney at Law and was a member of Wedgewood United Methodist Church, where she was former vice president of United Methodist Women.

Preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Claus; she is survived by her husband of 29 years, George; children, Debra (Donald) Krites, David (Mary Beth) Claus, Lisa (Michael) Krohn and Kevin Claus; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; step-children, Christine (Tony) DeStefano, George Glenn Jr., and Catherine (Norman) Rhoades; brother, Wilbur Brown and sister, Scherrol Bloniarz

The funeral service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Wedgewood United Methodist Church, 2350 Wedgewood Dr., with Pastor Joe Burkhardt officiating. Calling hours will be at church for one hour prior to the service, from 12 noon to 1 p.m., interment at Hillside Memorial Park. A funeral luncheon will be held at church immediately following burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at in memory of Kerrol.

Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now