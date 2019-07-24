Kerrol J. Claus Graham (Brown)



Kerrol J. Claus Graham, 83, passed away July 21, 2019. She was born in Akron to the late Wilbur and Bernece (Humrighouse) Brown and was a graduate of Central High School.



Kerrol worked at L.A. Seikel, Attorney at Law and was a member of Wedgewood United Methodist Church, where she was former vice president of United Methodist Women.



Preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Claus; she is survived by her husband of 29 years, George; children, Debra (Donald) Krites, David (Mary Beth) Claus, Lisa (Michael) Krohn and Kevin Claus; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; step-children, Christine (Tony) DeStefano, George Glenn Jr., and Catherine (Norman) Rhoades; brother, Wilbur Brown and sister, Scherrol Bloniarz



The funeral service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Wedgewood United Methodist Church, 2350 Wedgewood Dr., with Pastor Joe Burkhardt officiating. Calling hours will be at church for one hour prior to the service, from 12 noon to 1 p.m., interment at Hillside Memorial Park. A funeral luncheon will be held at church immediately following burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at in memory of Kerrol.



Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 24, 2019