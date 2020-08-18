1/1
Kerry Ann Quast
1959 - 2020
Kerry Ann Quast was born in Bay City, Michigan on November 11, 1959 to Janet S. Dixon and the late Richard C. Quast. She died August 14, 2020 in Mogadore, Ohio, after a courageous battle with cancer. Kerry graduated from John Glenn High School in Bay City, Mich. She held a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering for Michigan State University and an MBA from the University of Arkon. She worked at Eaton, General Tire, and Roadway and recently retired from Westfield Insurance Company. Surviving, beside her mother, are her loving husband, David Engelhart; two sisters, Kim Marie Scheddel and Mary Catherine Quast-Rose; her children, Kourtney, Patrick and James Cercek; step-children, Brett Engelhart, Amber Laliberte, Emily Karas, Sarah Huber and Melissa Casarez; nephews, Tyler and Christopher Scheddel; niece, Madissen Rose and several step-grandchildren, many cousins and friends. Also, her former husband and father of her children, Edward Cercek. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her grandparents, Katherine and C. Louis Dixon and Helen and Paul Quast. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
August 18, 2020
Kerry you were a loving, caring friend that always had a laugh and a smile to give. You always motivated me to do better.
Warren Duckworth
Friend
August 18, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
