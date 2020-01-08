|
Kevin P. Chizmar, 54, of Akron died Tuesday, December 31st from injuries sustained in a car accident. Kevin was born February 7, 1965 in Youngstown, a son of Michael P. and Margaret (Meenachan) Chizmar. He had been a route salesman for Hostess and Wonder Bread of Akron for 20 years. Besides his mother, Margaret Chizmar of Canfield; he leaves his wife, the former Mary Lou Gardner whom he married February 12, 1992; two sons, Aaron Chizmar, Brendan Chizmar; a daughter, Shelby Chizmar all of Akron; his beloved dog, Brutus; and nine siblings. Private services were held for the family. Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to read the full obituary to leave condolences and details for material tributes.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 8, 2020