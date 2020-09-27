1/
Kevin D. Messenger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin D. Messenger, 63, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. Kevin was a very skilled construction worker and was a member of Crusade Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Geraldine Messenger and brother, Vincent Messenger. Survived by his brothers, Dewey (Sandy) Messenger and Rodney Messenger; sister, Becky Erickson (nee Messenger); three children; three stepchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to current circumstances masks are required and also please keep within social distancing. A memorial service will be held for Kevin on Wednesday, September 30th at 1 p.m. at Crusade Baptist Church, 2982 Copley Rd., Akron, Ohio 44321 with Rev. Justin Snow officiating.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Crusade Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved