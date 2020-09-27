Kevin D. Messenger, 63, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. Kevin was a very skilled construction worker and was a member of Crusade Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Geraldine Messenger and brother, Vincent Messenger. Survived by his brothers, Dewey (Sandy) Messenger and Rodney Messenger; sister, Becky Erickson (nee Messenger); three children; three stepchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to current circumstances masks are required and also please keep within social distancing. A memorial service will be held for Kevin on Wednesday, September 30th at 1 p.m. at Crusade Baptist Church, 2982 Copley Rd., Akron, Ohio 44321 with Rev. Justin Snow officiating.